Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Argo Blockchain plc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argo Blockchain in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital cut Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

