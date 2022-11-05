Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $18.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Shares of POOL opened at $292.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $582.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

