QCR Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QCR to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of QCRH opened at $49.28 on Friday. QCR has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QCR to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in QCR by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.