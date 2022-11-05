Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.29. The stock had a trading volume of 615,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a twelve month low of $107.69 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 21.66%. Qualys’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,071.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

