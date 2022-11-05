Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. Cowen cut shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Quanterix

In other Quanterix news, CFO Michael A. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,594.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Masoud Toloue acquired 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,133.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $156,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,594.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,697,000 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Quanterix Stock Down 3.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quanterix by 558.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $60.92.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.54 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 70.92%. Analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

