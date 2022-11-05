Quantum (QUA) One Day Volume Tops $180,958.00

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $2.31 billion and $180,958.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00019374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.1189137 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,953.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

