R Dirk Allison Sells 700 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.