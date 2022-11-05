Radio Caca Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.83 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $93.34 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.82 or 0.01672389 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005720 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.21 or 0.01833574 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

