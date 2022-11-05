Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $93.98 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $93.98 million and $9.08 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.81 or 0.01690819 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005711 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025378 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00042529 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.21 or 0.01853339 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

