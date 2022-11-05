Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91. 31,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 139,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Rafael Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Institutional Trading of Rafael

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rafael by 927.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 342,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rafael in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in Rafael by 14.3% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 783,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rafael in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Rafael in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

See Also

