Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Rapid7 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.20 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.20 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $28.70 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $142.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65.
RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
