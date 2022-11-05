Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Rapid7 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.20 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.20 EPS.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $28.70 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $142.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

