Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Raydium (RAY) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $78.24 million and $10.23 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002569 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,359,858 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

