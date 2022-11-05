Raymond James Cuts True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$5.50

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.