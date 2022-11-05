Raymond James Lowers Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $21.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.22.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 5.8 %

DNB traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $12.94. 2,630,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,050. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.