Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $118.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NYSE RJF opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $120.56. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.17.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Raymond James by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

