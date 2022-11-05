Raymond James Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $80.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42,910.0% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

