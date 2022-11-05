Raymond James Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $80.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.42.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of AMD opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42,910.0% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.