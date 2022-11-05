Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $95.22. 4,247,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

