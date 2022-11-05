Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $770.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $756.00 to $770.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $767.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $740.21. 748,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $764.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $22,959,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

