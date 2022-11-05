Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $51.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Regional Management stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a current ratio of 42.38. The firm has a market cap of $278.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,856,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Philip V. Bancroft bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $251,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,856,824.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,052 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Regional Management by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 122.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

