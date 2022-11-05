Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.00.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of RGA stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.99. 688,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.52. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $2.20. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,912,000 after buying an additional 305,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,976,000 after buying an additional 269,575 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $26,818,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $20,473,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $18,708,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.