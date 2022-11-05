RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group cut RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

