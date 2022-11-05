renBTC (RENBTC) One Day Volume Tops $3.46 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $21,215.58 or 0.99057664 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $75.95 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

