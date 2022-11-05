Rentokil Initial plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Rentokil Initial’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.7 %

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $29.46 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.