Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

FRBK stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.