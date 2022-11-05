Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %
FRBK stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
