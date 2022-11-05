Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $115.93 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $115.93 million and $10.39 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,328.92 or 1.00002438 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007854 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00049282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022567 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11504984 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $4,092,867.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

