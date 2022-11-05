Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on January 4th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 67.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 3.0 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

