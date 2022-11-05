Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $64.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.74.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE QSR opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $61.79.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.