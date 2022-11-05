Revain Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $65.95 million and $338,827.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003253 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.07 or 0.31439993 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012279 BTC.
About Revain
REV is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Revain Token Trading
