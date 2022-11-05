Reviewing Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) & Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Samsung Electronics and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A Traeger -34.64% -13.60% -7.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Samsung Electronics and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsung Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Traeger 0 7 3 0 2.30

Valuation & Earnings

Traeger has a consensus price target of $6.94, suggesting a potential upside of 69.79%. Given Traeger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than Samsung Electronics.

This table compares Samsung Electronics and Traeger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.72 14.93 Traeger $785.54 million 0.62 -$88.82 million ($2.26) -1.81

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger. Traeger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsung Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Traeger shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Traeger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Samsung Electronics has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Traeger has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Samsung Electronics beats Traeger on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers. The company also offers TVs, sound devices, smartphones, tablets, monitors, smart and LED signages, watches, and other accessories, as well as provides memory storage solutions. In addition, it provides medical equipment; software design, development, and supply; toll processing of semiconductors and display panels; general logistics agency, financing, marketing, consulting, and technology and cloud services; venture capital investment; enterprise automation solutions and connected services; installation and optimization services for network devices; and digital advertising platforms. The company serves retail, hospitality, finance, transportation, education, government, manufacturing, public safety, and healthcare industries. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was founded in 1938 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs and sauces, seasonings, and marinades; covers, drip trays, bucket liners, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

