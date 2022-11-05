Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.20. 63,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,286,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Revolve Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 96,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

