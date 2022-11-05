Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Stacey Graham Purchases 1,500 Shares

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) Director Stacey Graham acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $10,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of RVSB opened at $6.92 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.
Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.97%.
Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 75,719 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
