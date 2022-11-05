Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,399,283 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 138,747 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.38% of Rivian Automotive worth $87,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 114.5% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 31.99 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of 33.93 and a 200-day moving average of 32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The company had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

