Robert W. Baird Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $66.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.68.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

