Robert W. Baird Trims Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price to $30.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.31.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after purchasing an additional 713,015 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after buying an additional 360,921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after buying an additional 307,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,741,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,524,000 after buying an additional 359,785 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

