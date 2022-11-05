Robert W. Baird Upgrades Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Outperform

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of MEC opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $198.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.72 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 92.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.