Robert W. Baird Upgrades Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Outperform

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Mayville Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of MEC opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $198.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 92.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
