Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $12.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Mizuho raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $274,799.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,915 shares of company stock worth $1,171,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,656,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.28 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

