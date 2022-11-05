Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.