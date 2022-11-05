Rosenblatt Securities Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 59.34% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $106.69 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.