Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €35.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNA. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of VNA stock opened at €22.72 ($22.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.19. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €18.59 ($18.59) and a 12-month high of €54.10 ($54.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

