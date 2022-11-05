Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$21.19 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$20.53 and a 1-year high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$768.82 million and a PE ratio of 7.59.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.