Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $57.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 308.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

