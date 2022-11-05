Royal Bank of Canada Raises Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$34.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $18.66 on Friday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.