Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $102.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.60.

ENSG opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,995 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

