Royal Bank of Canada Trims Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price to $73.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Catalent stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.48. Catalent has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 110,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Catalent by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

