Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

RCL stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. 7,134,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,520,000 after acquiring an additional 680,624 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

