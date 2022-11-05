Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $8.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.68. The company had a trading volume of 711,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,083. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $105.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 761.8% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Royal Gold by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

