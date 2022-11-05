Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.64.

Royal Gold stock traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.68. The company had a trading volume of 869,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,945. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.60.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Royal Gold by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

