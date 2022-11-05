Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares fell 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.65. 2,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RYI. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $992.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 7.94%. Research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.