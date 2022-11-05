Sabine Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.583 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SBR stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $90.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 45.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

