Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Bought by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,886 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SB. StockNews.com raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 741,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.